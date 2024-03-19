Nigeria's Federal Government and NSIA Unite to Boost Cancer Care with Advanced Radiotherapy Equipment

Nigeria's battle against cancer receives a significant boost as the Federal Government announces its intention to collaborate with the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) for the enhancement of radiotherapy services across the nation. This strategic partnership aims at procuring and maintaining state-of-the-art radiotherapy equipment in cancer centres, marking a pivotal step in national healthcare advancement.

Advertisment

The collaboration was unveiled during the City Cancer Challenge Initiative Stakeholder Mapping and Engagement Workshop in Abuja, where stakeholders gathered to discuss and strategize on improving cancer care. The initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu's directive to elevate the standard of cancer treatment facilities across the six geo-political zones of Nigeria.

Prof. Usman Aliyu, representing the Minister of State for Health, highlighted the objective to mirror the success of the NSIA Lagos University Teaching Hospital's cancer centre, recognized for its exceptional equipment and minimal downtime, across the nation. This move is anticipated to significantly reduce the frequent equipment breakdowns plaguing other centres, thereby enhancing the reliability and effectiveness of cancer treatment services.

Addressing the Cancer Burden in Nigeria

Advertisment

The urgency of this initiative is underscored by the growing cancer burden in Nigeria, with the 2022 Global Cancer Observatory report indicating 127,763 new cancer cases and 79,542 cancer-related deaths. The workshop served as a platform for stakeholders to map out the cancer care landscape, identify gaps, and strategize on filling these gaps with the necessary resources and expertise.

Dr. Dolapo Fasawe, Mandate Secretary Health Services and Environment Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory, emphasized the importance of community mobilization and education on early cancer detection, which is crucial for reducing cancer mortality and morbidity rates.

Local and International Collaboration for Comprehensive Cancer Care

The City Cancer Challenge Foundation, with a presence in 15 cities worldwide, brings its framework for improving cancer care to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). A governance body will be established within the city to oversee the implementation of initiatives aimed at addressing the city's most pressing cancer care needs.

The approach is highly collaborative, leveraging local insights and international partnerships to prioritize and plan strategic projects. This model of local contextualization supported by a global network promises to significantly enhance the quality and accessibility of cancer treatment in Nigeria.