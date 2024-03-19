Nigerian Society Urges Increased Government Funding for Neurological Disorders

The Nigerian Society of Neurological Sciences has made a significant appeal to the Federal Government, requesting an increase in financial support to combat neurological illnesses across the country. This plea was made during the 56th Annual Scientific Conference held in Abuja, where the urgent need for enhanced healthcare provision was a focal point of discussion.

Urgent Call for Action

Neurologist Mustapha Danesi, speaking at the conference, highlighted the dire consequences of inadequate funding and the lack of governmental recognition of neuroscience. He pointed out that these factors have a detrimental effect on healthcare delivery, particularly in the areas of mental health and epilepsy. The stigma associated with neurological disabilities further exacerbates the issue, preventing those affected from accessing quality healthcare services.

Strategic Recommendations

Danesi urged the government to commit to increasing the budgetary allocation for neurological healthcare in line with the 2001 Abuja Declaration, which saw African Heads of Government pledging to allocate 15% of their budgets to health. Furthermore, he emphasized the necessity of implementing the Mental Health Law of 2022 and the Mental Disorders Act. He also advocated for the promotion of syndicated multi-sectoral collaborations, advocacy, and education to combat the stigma surrounding neurological disabilities.

Looking Ahead

The call for increased funding is not just about addressing the current shortcomings in neurological healthcare but also about laying a foundation for a more inclusive and comprehensive healthcare system in Nigeria. The implementation of the recommended measures could lead to significant improvements in the quality of life for individuals dealing with neurological disorders and reduce the overall burden of these diseases on society.

As the Nigerian Society of Neurological Sciences continues to push for these changes, the government's response and actions in the coming months will be crucial in shaping the future of neurological healthcare in Nigeria. The potential for positive change is immense, but it requires a committed effort from all stakeholders to turn these recommendations into reality.