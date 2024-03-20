Nigerian Psychiatrists Champion Laughter, Music Therapy to Combat Depression Amid Economic Strain

Mental health experts in Nigeria are advocating for non-traditional therapies such as laughter and music to help combat the alarming rise in depression and suicide rates across the nation. Amidst an escalating economic downturn, these psychiatrists highlight the therapeutic power of joy and melody as vital coping mechanisms.

Understanding the Crisis

With over 60 million Nigerians reportedly grappling with mental health issues, the country has seen a sharp increase in suicide cases since the onset of 2024. Economic hardship and unemployment have been identified as key contributors to this disturbing trend. In response, health professionals are emphasizing the importance of laughter and music therapy to alleviate emotional distress, urging those affected to seek help and speak out against the stigma surrounding mental health disorders.

Strategies for Emotional Resilience

Professor Ayodele Coker, a leading figure in psychiatry, outlines practical advice for building emotional resilience amidst adversity. Recommendations include daily introspection, maintaining a healthy diet, engaging in physical activity, and embracing moments of joy through music. Such practices not only serve as immediate stress relievers but also foster long-term mental well-being.

The Role of Community and Professional Support

Dr. Raphael Ogbolu, National Coordinator of the Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SUPRIN), highlights the critical role of community and professional support for those at risk. With the economic strain affecting access to mental health treatments, Ogbolu stresses the importance of speaking out and leveraging available resources. Free hotlines and support networks are emphasized as essential lifelines for individuals struggling with mental health challenges.

This collective call to action from Nigeria's mental health community underscores the urgency of addressing the mental health crisis. Through innovative coping strategies and an emphasis on community support, there is hope for those facing the darkest of times. The message is clear: amidst life's challenges, finding moments of laughter and music may indeed shine a light toward a path of healing and resilience.