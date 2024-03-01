Nigerian Journalists Receive Training on Responsible Suicide and Trauma Reporting

On February 23, 2024, Nigerian journalists participated in a crucial one-day virtual training focused on the ethical reporting of suicide and trauma. The workshop, themed "Rudiments Of Reporting Suicide and Trauma," and supported by the Idimma Health Initiative, Child Solidarity Group, and the United States of America Consulate General, aimed to refine the reporting skills of journalists in handling sensitive topics. Deputy Editor of The Eagle Online, Juliana Francis, led the training, emphasizing the importance of safe reporting techniques to prevent the glamorization of suicide and the potential for copycat incidents.

Addressing the Need for Sensitive Reporting

During the virtual training, participants were introduced to the concept of Safe Reporting, a methodology designed to approach sensitive subjects such as suicide, trauma, and gender-based violence with the utmost care. Juliana Francis underscored the critical role journalists play in shaping public perception and the potential consequences of irresponsible reporting. She highlighted the necessity of avoiding sensationalism, opting instead for empathetic coverage that includes resources and support services for those affected by mental health issues.

Emphasizing Journalist Well-being and Self-care

Francis also touched upon the often-overlooked aspect of journalist well-being, stressing the importance of self-care in the face of covering distressing news. She discussed the risk of secondary trauma among journalists and provided advice on maintaining mental health, including the significance of professional help, maintaining a work-life balance, and the avoidance of psychoactive substances. This advice is particularly pertinent in light of the World Health Organization's statistics, which reveal a concerning suicide rate in Nigeria, underscoring the need for responsible media coverage.

Partnerships and Future Directions

The training session concluded with a call to action for media organizations to forge partnerships with mental health NGOs. Such collaborations could facilitate regular mental health check-ups for journalists and ensure that media coverage of suicide and trauma contributes positively to public awareness and prevention efforts. With the guidance provided by experts like Aisha Bubah, a psychologist and the Executive Director of Idimma Health Initiative, journalists are now better equipped to report on these critical issues responsibly.

As the media landscape evolves, the training provided to Nigerian journalists represents a significant step towards more ethical reporting practices. By focusing on the principles of Safe Reporting, the initiative not only aims to enhance the quality of journalism but also to contribute to the broader efforts of suicide prevention and mental health awareness in society.