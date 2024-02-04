Nigerian Doctors Demand N25,000 Quarterly Allowance and CONMESS Compliance

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has made a compelling plea for the payment of a N25,000 quarterly accoutrement allowance for medical and dental professionals operating in federal public health facilities. This demand was made in a communique following NARD's National Executive Council meeting and health summit held in Abuja from January 30 to February 3, 2024.

The association expressed its dissatisfaction with the federal government and the Ministry of Finance for their non-compliance with the agreed-upon upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and other allowances. This non-compliance has been a source of discontentment among the medical professionals.

Praise for Federal Capital Territory Minister

NARD, however, commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for initiating payments of the updated CONMESS, accoutrement allowance, and promotion arrears to their members. The minister's actions have been hailed as a positive step in the right direction, demonstrating his commitment to improving the welfare of medical professionals.

On the flip side, the association highlighted that members at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital are still on the outdated 2009 CONMESS salary structure. They are owed 21 months of salary arrears and lack accreditation for house officers and postgraduate college. This lack of progression and the delayed salaries have placed immense strain on these professionals.

Demands for Clarification and Compliance

NARD urged the government to clarify a recent Federal Executive Council proclamation concerning recruitment waivers and address the labour shortage in the health sector. They also demanded compliance from the heads of tertiary health institutions regarding the payment of the accoutrement allowance and urged state Governors to adopt and implement the reviewed CONMESS.

Furthermore, NARD called for enhanced security measures in hospital areas, stressing the importance of safety for healthcare professionals as they go about their duties. In 2023, the Federal Government had authorized a special N25,000 allowance for healthcare professionals, which is now being sought for payment.