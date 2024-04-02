Nigerian Coach's Swim Across Lagos Lagoon Highlights Mental Health Crisis

In a remarkable display of endurance and advocacy, Nigerian coach named Dreh swam across the Lagos Lagoon, spotlighting the critical issue of mental health and the urgent need for suicide prevention measures in Nigeria. This event, not only a physical feat, served as a powerful message on the importance of mental well-being and the societal changes needed to support individuals facing mental health challenges.

Advertisment

Raising Awareness Through Action

Dreh's swim was not just about athletic prowess; it was a carefully chosen symbol to draw attention to the alarming trend of suicide attempts from the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos. By undertaking this swim, Dreh aimed to break the silence surrounding mental health discussions in Nigeria. His personal journey with mental health struggles and the act of swimming across the lagoon became a beacon of hope, showing that it is possible to overcome dark times with the right support. The event garnered attention from community members, government officials, and organizations, all echoing Dreh's call for increased investment in mental health services and infrastructure in Nigeria.

Challenges in Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Support

Advertisment

Nigeria faces significant hurdles in mental health care, not least of which is the criminalization of suicide attempts. This law, a holdover from colonial times, hampers suicide prevention efforts and discourages individuals from seeking the help they need. Experts, including the Immediate Past President of the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, emphasize the necessity of amending these laws to create an environment where people feel safe to reach out for support. The association between mental health conditions, substance use disorders, and increased suicide risk further underscores the need for comprehensive mental health services and the decriminalization of suicide at both national and state levels.

Pathways to Improved Mental Health Care

The Nigerian American Institute for Mental Health, through voices like Azubike Aliche, has outlined steps to expand and improve the mental health workforce in Nigeria. By licensing social work and psychology professions, and enhancing the training and resources available to mental health professionals, Nigeria can begin to address the gap in mental healthcare delivery. With an estimated 10 to 20% of Nigerians suffering from some form of mental illness and a stark shortage of psychiatrists, the importance of raising awareness, changing laws, and equipping healthcare facilities cannot be overstated. The institute aims to collaborate with local partners and professionals to spearhead positive changes in the mental health sector.

As the sun sets on Dreh's impactful swim across the Lagos Lagoon, it's clear that this event is a call to action for all stakeholders in Nigeria. The courage shown by individuals like Dreh, coupled with the expertise and advocacy of mental health professionals, lays the foundation for a future where mental health is prioritized and supported. The journey towards improved mental health care in Nigeria is long and fraught with challenges, but with continued awareness, legislative change, and community support, there is hope for a brighter, healthier tomorrow.