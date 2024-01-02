en English
Health

Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with ‘Mission Nine Zero’

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
Nigerian Breweries Targets Alcohol Consumption Among Pregnant Women with 'Mission Nine Zero'

Nigerian Breweries Plc, the country’s leading brewer, has introduced ‘Mission Nine Zero,’ an ambitious attempt to reduce alcohol use among pregnant women, in a ground-breaking step. Heineken’s ‘Brew a Better World’ strategy, which aims to tackle urgent social and environmental issues, includes the campaign as a crucial component.

Alarming Statistics and the Need for Action

The campaign’s inception is rooted in disturbing statistics, indicating a high rate of alcohol consumption during pregnancy. A striking 59% of expectant mothers in the South-South region of Nigeria reportedly consume alcohol, presenting a grave public health concern. The campaign, therefore, comes not a moment too soon, underlining the urgent need to protect unborn babies from the harmful effects of alcohol.

The Potential Risks of Alcohol Consumption

The dangers of alcohol consumption during pregnancy are far-reaching. Expectant mothers who indulge in alcohol risk giving birth to babies with low birth weight and preterm births. The most severe consequence is the risk of Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD), a condition that can lead to developmental issues and long-term health problems in children.

(Read Also: Archbishop’s New Year Message: A Clarion Call for Unity Amid Adversity)

‘Mission Nine Zero’: A Multi-pronged Approach

Under the stewardship of the Managing Director, Hans Essaadi, ‘Mission Nine Zero’ is going beyond mere advocacy. The campaign is set to mobilize 500 advocates who will educate 50,000 pregnant women on the risks associated with alcohol consumption during pregnancy. Moreover, the campaign is training health workers and traditional birth attendants to spread awareness about the dangers of alcohol in pregnancy.

(Read Also: President Bola Tinubu Signs N28.7 Trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill into Law)

Maltina and Amstel Malta: The Healthy Alternatives

As part of the campaign, Nigerian Breweries Plc is promoting its brands, Maltina and Amstel Malta, as healthier, non-alcoholic alternatives for pregnant women. These beverages are touted for their nutritional benefits to both mothers and their babies, with a particular emphasis on their enrichment with essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and zinc.

Health Nigeria Social Issues
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

