Health

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Nigerian Air Force Launches Inaugural Medical Outreach for Veterans

In a landmark initiative, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted its first-ever ‘NAF Medical Veterans Outreach’ on Wednesday. The event, designed to provide medical services to retired Air Force personnel, is set to become an annual feature, coinciding with the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, celebrated on January 15.

Commitment to Retired Personnel

The outreach was led by Air Vice Marshal Yaro Abdullahi, representing the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar. During an interview at the Logistics Command, NAF Officers Mess in Ikeja, Abdullahi noted the program’s intention to address the medical needs of former colleagues and ensure regular care for those identified with health issues.

These sessions, he clarified, are not a one-time event. Instead, they will become a recurring part of the NAF’s commitment to its veterans. All commands have been instructed by the CAS to consider increasing the frequency of such outreaches.

More Than a Medical Outreach

The inaugural NAF Veterans Outreach Programme involved more than medical services. It also included health support talks, interactive sessions, and a spirit-lifting agenda for retired NAF officers, airmen, and women. The initiative aims to acknowledge their services, sacrifices, and enhance their morale.

Scheduled to be held from 12-13 January 2024, the outreach took place in the three oldest NAF Commands in Makurdi, Kaduna, and Lagos States. It is a testament to the NAF’s efforts to address challenges peculiar to retirees’ welfare and demonstrate appreciation for their service.

A Step Towards Sustainable Welfare

The Veterans Outreach Programme is a significant step towards sustainable welfare for retired military personnel in Nigeria. By making it an annual event, the NAF ensures continuity of care for veterans, addressing their medical needs, and providing them with the respect and recognition they rightly deserve.

This initiative can be seen as a blueprint for other military forces around the world, highlighting the importance of caring for those who have served their nations with valor and dedication.

0
Health Military Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

