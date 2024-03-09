Nigeria Targets Quackery in Healthcare with New Regulations, Increases Medical Student Intake

Dr. Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health in Nigeria, has raised alarms about the growing number of quacks in the healthcare sector, attributing this to the alarming rise in illegal organ harvesting activities across the country. During a courtesy visit to Ogun State's Governor Dapo Abiodun, Alausa disclosed the Federal Government's plans to introduce stringent legislation aimed at regulating the healthcare industry to thwart these unqualified practitioners and ensure superior service delivery.

Ramping Up Regulatory Measures

To combat the menace of quackery, the Federal Government is poised to establish a Health Facility Regulatory Commission. This body will oversee and regulate the standard of healthcare nationwide, focusing particularly on private sector operations, which, according to Alausa, accounts for more than 60% of the nation's healthcare services but operates with minimal supervision. This move is seen as critical in eradicating illegal practices such as organ harvesting, which have found a breeding ground in the unchecked expanses of the healthcare sector.

Boosting Healthcare Provider Production

In a parallel effort to improve healthcare service delivery, the Federal Government is embarking on an ambitious program to significantly increase the number of healthcare providers in Nigeria. This includes plans to admit 10,000 medical students and increase nurse admissions from 28,000 to 68,000 annually. These measures are part of a broader strategy to address the acute shortage of medical personnel, which has become a pressing issue for the nation's health sector.

State-Level Collaboration and Oversight

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has embraced the Federal Government's initiative, pledging to enact similar regulatory measures at the state level to ensure the eradication of quackery in healthcare. Abiodun's administration has already taken steps towards this goal by establishing a board for alternative medicine, aimed at regulating and certifying traditional birth attendants, a popular choice among many pregnant women in the state. This state-level action underscores the importance of collaboration between federal and state governments in achieving a quack-free, efficient healthcare system in Nigeria.

As these regulatory and educational initiatives take root, the expectation is that Nigeria will not only see a decline in illegal healthcare practices but also an improvement in the quality of healthcare services available to its citizens. The concerted efforts of both the federal and state governments in tackling the issue of quackery and ensuring a well-regulated and adequately staffed healthcare sector represent a significant step forward in the nation's pursuit of improved public health outcomes.