Nigeria Shifts to Multiple Micronutrient Supplements for Pregnant Women

In a significant move in the field of maternal health, the Federal Government of Nigeria has authorized a shift from Iron and Folic Acid Supplementation (IFAS) to Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) for pregnant women. This decision aims to better address the micronutrient needs of expecting mothers and improve pregnancy outcomes.

From IFAS to MMS

The new policy stipulates that pregnant women should take MMS once daily for a period of 180 days during pregnancy. However, health facilities with access to IFAS will continue to utilize them, marking a phased transition rather than an abrupt discontinuation. This announcement was made in Abuja by Prof Mohammed Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

A Response to High Anemia Prevalence

The decision is a response to the high prevalence of anemia among pregnant women in Nigeria, as indicated by the 2018 Nigerian Demographic Health Survey, which showed a 61 percent rate among this group. Anemia during pregnancy is linked with increased risk of maternal death and poor pregnancy outcomes. The World Health Organization (WHO) has endorsed MMS as a safe and cost-effective method to satisfy the micronutrient needs of women during pregnancy.

Appropriate Dosage and Frequency

Permanent Secretary Kachollom Daju, representing the minister, emphasized the importance of proper dosage, timing, and frequency for MMS to be effective. He also affirmed the government's dedication to developing policies that strengthen the healthcare system and provide efficient, accessible, and affordable services.

Support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Nutrition International, other donors, development partners, and health agencies at federal and state levels, as well as individuals contributing to improved maternal health, nutrition, and pregnancy outcomes, was gratefully acknowledged by the minister.