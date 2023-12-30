en English
Health

Nigeria Population Commission Records Over 400,000 Births in Gombe State

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:05 am EST
The Nigeria Population Commission (NPC) registered a staggering 424,302 births in Gombe State from January to November this year, according to the latest reports. Covering children aged 0 to 17 years, the registrations included 187,283 girls, making up 44.13% of the total, and 237,019 boys, accounting for 55.86% of the tally.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Of the total registrations, 76,900 were children below the age of one year, while 285,010 were aged between one and four years. The group between four and 17 years accounted for 62,392 of the registrations, Mr. Adedeji Adeniyi, the head of NPC’s Civil Registration and Vital Statistics in Gombe State, detailed.

Digital Transition and Efficiency

With the NPC’s transition from analogue to digital registration system, conducted in partnership with UNICEF, birth registration has become more efficient. This shift is part of a broader drive to increase birth registration and foster partnerships with key stakeholders in the state.

Importance of Birth and Death Registration

Adeniyi stressed the importance of birth registration for providing identity and nationality to children, and facilitating their access to social services. However, he expressed concern over the low registration of deaths in the state, an equally crucial data point for understanding prevalent causes of death and aiding in governmental planning and intervention.

Achievements and Future Goals

The National Population Commission has achieved 57% digital birth registration across 23 states, a significant leap towards automating the process. Mr. Sunday Matthew, the Director of Vital Registration at the NPC, has urged parents to register their children at birth to avoid double registration and ensure proper documentation, thereby aiding in more accurate and efficient planning.

Health Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

