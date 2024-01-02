en English
Health

Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Significant Strides and Challenges

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:33 am EST
Nigeria in 2024: A Year of Significant Strides and Challenges

The dawn of 2024 in Nigeria brings forth significant developments across various sectors. From medical discoveries to political intrigues and advancements in healthcare, the country is brimming with momentous news. A common thread linking these developments is the nation’s palpable determination to tackle longstanding issues and march towards a prosperous future.

Revolution in the Medical and Healthcare Sector

Researchers from the University of Cincinnati have identified unique signaling pathways within fibroid cells, distinct from uterine cells. This breakthrough bears potential implications for medical research and treatment, opening new avenues for addressing health issues.

In a significant stride towards improving healthcare, Nigeria welcomes its first In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Factory, launched by Colexa Biosensor Limited, a subsidiary of Codix Pharma Limited. This factory, with the capability to produce 3.6 million packs of OnPoint blood glucose meter strips, paves the path for advancements in diabetes care across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Simultaneously, Nigerian Breweries Plc has embarked on ‘Mission Nine Zero,’ an advocacy campaign urging pregnant women to abstain from alcohol consumption. These developments fuel optimism for Nigeria’s health sector in 2024, against the backdrop of numerous challenges and unfulfilled expectations previously faced by the nation.

Political Developments and Conflicts

On the political front, Julius Abure, the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), discredits attempts by a party faction to conduct a governorship primary in Edo State. Asserting his position as the authentic national leader, Abure reinforces his authority in line with various court decisions.

Adding to this political narrative, Emomotimi Guwor, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, calls for national unity, while Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State assures about the state’s robust development fundamentals amidst economic challenges.

Future Prospects and Challenges

Bayelsa State’s Governor Douye Diri promises more developmental projects in his second term, while World Oil Industries Limited, an oil firm, is set to initiate legal action against a Lagos State Governor’s aide and the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation over land dispute issues.

Despite these promising developments, Nigeria faces rising food prices and concerns over educational standards in private universities. In the realm of technology, however, the country is making headway with the signing of a global act for the adoption of 6G and related telecommunications technologies.

As Nigeria steps into 2024, the nation grapples with a complex interplay of advancements and challenges. Yet, the spirit of progress pervades, fueling hopes for a brighter, more prosperous future.

Health Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

