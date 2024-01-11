en English
Africa

Nigeria Grapples with Significant Cerebrospinal Meningitis Outbreak


By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:00 pm EST
Nigeria Grapples with Significant Cerebrospinal Meningitis Outbreak

The Nigerian health sector is grappling with a significant outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM), a disease causing acute inflammation of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. Between 2022 and 2023, the country reported 303 confirmed cases and 190 fatalities across 29 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Meningitis Belt: A Region under Threat

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has identified the ‘Meningitis Belt’ as the region facing the greatest CSM burden. This belt encompasses the Northern region, FCT, and certain southern states. Weather conditions such as the dry season, dust, winds, cold nights, and upper respiratory tract infections have been linked to increased CSM infection risk.

Most Affected Demographics

The outbreak has primarily impacted the 5 to 14-year-old age group, with males constituting 54% of the suspected cases. NCDC has also noted 2,765 suspected cases across 140 Local Government Areas, further exacerbating the situation.

NCDC’s Response and Measures

The NCDC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, is actively working to prevent, detect, and respond to CSM cases. Despite strides in surveillance, diagnostic capacity, and vaccination, CSM is still viewed as a public health threat necessitating annual outbreak preparedness in high-burden states. The National CSM Technical Working Group (TWG) has been formed to enhance coordination and communication regarding CSM response. The NCDC continues to emphasize the importance of vaccination against meningitis, which is transmitted through person-to-person contact, and manifests symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, photophobia, neck stiffness, and altered consciousness.

Africa Health Nigeria


Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

