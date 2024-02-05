Nigeria Grapples with Shortage of Cancer Treatment Facilities: New Centres on the Horizon

On the backdrop of World Cancer Day Symposium in Abuja, a startling revelation echoed through the halls. Dr. Yau Idris, Director-General of the Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), unveiled the grim reality of Nigeria's healthcare system. A massive country with a population exceeding 200 million, Nigeria, has only 14 radiotherapy centres equipped with a meagre seven linear accelerators (Linacs) for cancer treatment. The inadequacy is alarming, considering the World Health Organisation's (WHO) statement that over 50% of cancer patients require radiotherapy, a common treatment for cancers like breast, cervical, colorectal, and lung cancer.

State of Cancer Treatment in Nigeria

Dr. Idris emphasized that out of the existing 14 centres, only six are licensed by the NNRA. This raises questions about the safety and standard of the remaining centres. The issue is further complicated by the inconsistency in the functioning of these centres. Nigeria, which records over 120,000 new cancer cases annually, witnessed an estimated 78,000 cancer-related deaths in 2020. With the current state of facilities, the battle against cancer seems daunting.

The Essentiality of Gamma Cameras

Another glaring gap in Nigeria's cancer treatment infrastructure is the absence of functional gamma cameras, indispensable for various diagnostic scans. The two Nuclear Medicine centres equipped with gamma cameras remain non-operational. In a stark contrast, Tunisia, with a significantly smaller population, boasts about 14 fully functional gamma cameras.

Government's Response

Addressing these challenges, Dr. Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, announced the government's plan to construct six new cancer centres across the country's six geopolitical zones. The initial budget of N20bn has been augmented to account for inflation. Groundbreaking for these centres is expected within the next several weeks. The government's strategy also involves collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and international NGOs to offer discounted chemotherapy drugs to Nigerians.