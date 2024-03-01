Nigeria and Netherlands Forge Partnership to Revolutionize Blood Transfusion Services

In a landmark move poised to reshape the landscape of global healthcare, the National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) of Nigeria has joined forces with Netherlands-based HemoClear B.V. This strategic alliance aims to introduce autologous (patient-own) blood transfusion services in Nigeria, a significant step towards addressing the pervasive challenge of blood shortages.

This collaboration, heralded during the inaugural Dutch trade mission to Nigeria, marks a pivotal moment in the quest to mitigate unnecessary suffering and fatalities attributed to inadequate blood supplies.

Addressing a Global Health Crisis

Severe bleeding, particularly postpartum hemorrhage, stands as a leading cause of maternal mortality worldwide, with sub-Saharan Africa bearing a disproportionate burden. The collaboration between NBSC and HemoClear seeks to mitigate this crisis by leveraging HemoClear's pioneering micro-filtration technology.

This innovative approach allows for the collection and processing of a patient's own blood during surgery, converting it into safe, transfusion-ready blood without the need for complex machinery or power sources. Vincent Franssen of HemoClear highlighted the significance of this partnership in overcoming the logistical and technological barriers that have historically impeded the implementation of autologous blood transfusions in resource-limited settings.

A Vision for Sustainable Healthcare

The partnership's ultimate goal is to establish a sustainable autologous blood service that aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a coordinated blood ecosystem in Nigeria. This initiative is poised to enhance blood supply quality and efficiency, significantly reducing the reliance on donated blood for treating conditions such as sickle cell anemia and cancer.

The collaboration benefits from the financial support of the French Fund for Innovation in Development (FID), underscoring a shared commitment to advancing global health improvements. Professor Saleh Yuguda, Director General of NBSC, expressed optimism about the potential of autologous transfusions to alleviate blood shortages in critical situations, thereby saving lives and reducing suffering.