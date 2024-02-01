NIDUS-Family: A New Hope for Dementia Patients and Their Caregivers

A groundbreaking study published in the Lancet Healthy Longevity journal has revealed a new ray of hope for dementia patients and their caregivers. The study, funded by the Alzheimer's Society, introduces a new therapy called NIDUS-Family that is designed to enhance independence and wellbeing for dementia patients, and offer much-needed relief for their caregivers.

Breaking Down the NIDUS-Family Therapy

The study involved 204 participants diagnosed with dementia and their family carers. The therapy consisted of six to eight sessions spread across six months, supplemented by additional support phone calls. What makes this therapy unique is that it was conducted by non-clinical facilitators who had undergone appropriate training and supervision rather than medical professionals.

Impressive Outcomes

The study's results were overwhelmingly positive. Participants who underwent the NIDUS-Family therapy were more likely to accomplish their personalized goals compared to those who did not partake in the therapy. A key finding was that only 9% of the participants who received the therapy moved to a care home or passed away within a year after the treatment, as opposed to 13% in the control group. This significant disparity indicates the potential of NIDUS-Family to enable dementia patients to live independently for extended periods.

Future Implications

With the Alzheimer's Society highlighting the need for personalized post-diagnostic support for the 900,000 people living with dementia in the UK, NIDUS-Family could play a pivotal role in catering to this need. Further funding has been secured to expand the program's inclusivity and accessibility, aiming to provide the necessary care and support for individuals with dementia. The researchers have plans to continue monitoring the patients to assess the therapy's long-term impact, and the possibilities of integrating it into the NHS.