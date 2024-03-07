NICRAT and NCPWD Join Forces to Revive Free Cancer Treatment for Disabled

In a significant meeting held in Abuja, Prof. Usman Malami Aliyu, Director General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), pledged to reexamine and potentially revive the previously suspended free cancer treatment program for individuals with disabilities. This commitment was made in response to an appeal by Mr. James David Lalu, Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons With Disability (NCPWD), highlighting the urgent need for accessible cancer care for this vulnerable group.

Prof. Malami expressed his institute's determination to investigate the reasons behind the program's suspension and to work on its reactivation. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between NICRAT, the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and the NCPWD to ensure comprehensive health insurance coverage for cancer treatments for those living with disabilities. Malami also mentioned the initiative to make a case to the NHIA's new Director General to cover all disabled individuals under the NHIA, including those suffering from skin cancer.

Expanding Coverage and Support

During the meeting, Prof. Malami shared updates on the Cancer Health Fund (CHF), which aims to support vulnerable populations in accessing cancer treatment. Currently in its pilot stage, the CHF is being redesigned for optimal performance after being transferred to NICRAT from the Federal Ministry of Health. This redesign is part of a broader effort to earn public trust and increase both government and public contributions to the fund.

Mr. James David Lalu's call for collaboration extended beyond the revival of the free treatment program. He stressed the need for accessible cancer screening and treatment for albinos and people living with disabilities across Nigeria, pointing out the high mortality rate among albinos due to skin cancer. Lalu also advocated for the provision of sun cream to minimize the risk of skin cancer among albinos and proposed joint advocacy and sensitization initiatives to prevent skin cancer.