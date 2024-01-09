en English
Health

Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress’s Fight for Survival

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
Former ‘Baywatch’ and ‘Charles in Charge’ star, Nicole Eggert, has recently been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma, a type of breast cancer. The 51-year-old actress was alerted to her health condition in December 2023 after significant weight gain, pain, and the discovery of a lump in her left breast during a self-examination.

Unexpected Diagnosis Amidst Suspected Menopause

Eggert initially dismissed her symptoms as early signs of menopause. However, a subsequent mammogram and biopsies confirmed the grave diagnosis. As she braces herself for surgery to remove the cancer, the actress is grappling with the uncertainty of whether the disease has spread and if chemotherapy and radiation will be necessary before or after the surgery.

Braving Cancer: A Fight for Her Daughters

Anxieties over the cancer growing inside her are running high, but Eggert’s resolve to beat the disease for her two daughters, Keegan (12) and Dilyn (25), remains unshaken. Her personal history is scarred by her parents’ battles with cancer, making her fight even more poignant. As a single caregiver to her younger daughter, Eggert emphasizes the necessity to combat the disease head-on.

Staying Positive and Awaiting Further Treatment Plans

Eggert is trying to maintain a positive outlook amidst the health crisis. She draws strength from inspirational quotes and is eagerly awaiting further treatment plans from her oncologist. A friend has initiated a GoFundMe page to help alleviate her financial burden, and Eggert has expressed her intent to establish a non-profit organization to assist other single parents caught in similar situations. The actress’s story underscores the importance of early detection through regular mammograms and self-awareness about breast health.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

