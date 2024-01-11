en English
Health

Nicole Eggert Battles Stage 2 Breast Cancer: Celebrities Rally to Support

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Acclaimed ‘Baywatch’ actress, Nicole Eggert, has been diagnosed with stage 2 cribriform carcinoma breast cancer, a type of slow-growing, low-grade breast cancer. This revelation has thrust her into a distressing battle against the disease, a reality faced by many single parents who find themselves in similar health crises.

Celebrities Rally Behind Eggert

Recognizing the financial strain that accompanies such a battle, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to amass funds aimed at aiding Eggert through these trying times. The campaign, which intends to raise $100,000, has already received approximately $25,000 in donations. Among the contributors are several well-known faces from the entertainment industry, including Kyle Richards, a star of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ (RHOBH), who donated $1,000. Alyssa Milano and Bethenny Frankel, a ‘Real Housewives of New York’ (RHONY) personality, have also extended their support, with Frankel making a $500 donation, which was matched by her partner Paul Bernon.

Reconnecting and Staying Strong

While dealing with her diagnosis, Eggert has found solace in the wave of support she has received, particularly from celebrities such as David Hasselhoff, her former ‘Baywatch’ colleague. This outpouring of love and the opportunity to reconnect with many long-time friends have provided a silver lining amidst her ordeal. Eggert is also focusing on staying strong for her children, despite the uncertainties and her fears about not being around for them.

Hope Amidst Hardship

Apart from the monetary assistance, Eggert’s battle with cancer has highlighted the significance of early detection and the importance of a robust support system. She is also contemplating genetic testing to determine the best course of treatment, underlining the critical role gene mutations play in treatment options. By sharing her journey, Eggert hopes to inspire others to take proactive steps in their health and build a supportive network to navigate the challenges that arise during such difficult times. Her ultimate goal is not only to overcome her current health crisis but also to create a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting other single parents going through similar battles.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

