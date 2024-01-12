Nick Katsoris to Speak at the 6th World Happiness Summit

Nick Katsoris, the esteemed founder and president of the Loukoumi Make A Difference Foundation, is slated to grace the stage as a speaker at the upcoming 6th World Happiness Summit (WOHASU), scheduled for March 19-20 in the heart of London. The summit, a beacon of positivity and personal growth, has centered its discussions around the theme of ‘purpose’—a key factor identified in the pursuit of increased wellbeing and life satisfaction.

WOHASU Purpose 2024: An Experience Beyond an Event

This year’s WOHASU aims to usher participants into a transformative space of learning and reflection. The event, set to take place at the iconic Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall, will provide attendees with evidence-based tools designed to foster a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life. It accentuates the significance of aligning oneself with their life’s purpose, a factor consistently proven to enhance overall wellbeing and life satisfaction.

A Confluence of Expertise

WOHASU Purpose 2024, more than just a summit, stands as a convergence of leading experts from a diverse spectrum of fields. It is an intellectual gathering of authorities in positive psychology, policy, sustainability, economics, conscious business, mindfulness, health, and wellbeing. The summit, in its unique blend of knowledge sharing and networking, serves as a compelling opportunity for professional development and team-building.

Ticketing and Promotions

Recognizing the growing preference for hybrid event formats, WOHASU has made provisions for both virtual and in-person ticket purchases. In a move to appreciate and encourage participation, the summit is offering a promotion of 10% off on ticket purchases, available with the use of the discount code ‘KATSORIS’.