Climate & Environment

Nicholas Kristof’s 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:27 am EST
Nicholas Kristof’s 2023 Reflection: Progress Amidst Global Adversities

In the twilight of 2023, Nicholas Kristof, an esteemed opinion columnist, casts a spotlight on the strides humanity has made amidst the overarching global adversities. Despite the grave issues the world grapples with, from the tumult in Gaza to looming genocide in Darfur, a contentious figure spearheading U.S. presidential polls, and the existential crisis of climate change, there are significant milestones to be celebrated.

A New Low in Global Child Mortality

As per the projections of the United Nations Population Division, 2023 marked a historical nadir in global child mortality. Only 3.6 percent of children succumbed before reaching the age of five, in stark contrast to the grim figure of nearly half in previous centuries. This unprecedented low indicates roughly one million fewer child deaths compared to the statistics of 2016.

Extreme Poverty at its Lowest

Extreme poverty has also plummeted to a record low and now afflicts just over 8 percent of the global populace. Every day, around 100,000 individuals break free from the shackles of extreme poverty, gaining access to clean water, the ability to feed and educate their children, and procure essential medicines.

Public Health Triumphs

Public health advances have been instrumental in enhancing global well-being. Diseases, once deemed insurmountable like polio and Guinea worm disease, are on the brink of eradication. The year also witnessed the approval of new CRISPR gene editing techniques, and life-saving vaccines for RSV and malaria. These scientific breakthroughs are poised to alleviate suffering from diseases like sickle cell and blinding trachoma, which have been successfully eliminated in several countries.

Progress: A Beacon of Hope

Kristof posits that recognizing progress is indispensable for sustaining hope and the drive to confront the world’s lingering challenges. He exhorts readers to have faith in the power of change and to carry this spirit of progress into 2024, ready to confront the unaddressed suffering.

author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
