Health

Nice Urges for More Research into Diabetes Treatment Procedure

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
It is an undeniable truth that diabetes, particularly type 2, continues to be a persistent health challenge worldwide, with millions grappling with the disease daily. In the UK alone, 4.3 million people live with diabetes, with 90% of these cases being type 2 diabetes. The inability to produce sufficient insulin or effectively utilize it, known as insulin resistance, characterizes this condition. Amidst the prevailing scenario, The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) has called attention to the necessity for further investigation into a procedure targeted at enhancing the function of the duodenum in individuals with type 2 diabetes – endoscopic duodenal mucosal resurfacing.

The Duodenum and its Role in Insulin Sensitivity

The duodenum, the body’s first segment of the small intestine, plays a pivotal role in insulin sensitivity and blood sugar management. The procedure in question involves the insertion of a tube equipped with a camera into the duodenum. A balloon catheter then expands the lining, and heat is applied to destroy it. This destruction prompts the growth of a new lining, which, in theory, should improve insulin sensitivity.

Existing Evidence and the Need for Further Research

While there is some evidence from a controlled trial suggesting that the procedure can significantly reduce average blood sugar levels in a European subgroup, the evidence was not consistent across all groups or for a long-term follow-up period. This inconsistency has prompted Nice’s interventional procedures advisory committee to call for additional research in draft guidance. The committee’s primary concerns are the limited evidence on the procedure’s efficacy and safety.

Current Treatment Approaches and the Future of Diabetes Management

As it stands, current treatments for type 2 diabetes focus on lifestyle changes and medications such as metformin and insulin. The potential introduction of endoscopic duodenal mucosal resurfacing could present a new avenue of treatment. However, the necessity for further investigation underlines the importance of caution and comprehensive understanding before widespread adoption. The draft guidance on the procedure is open for consultation until January 31, with the final guidance expected to be published on May 10, 2024. This development signifies the relentless pursuit of better diabetes management strategies and the commitment to ensuring their safety and efficacy before implementation.

0
Health Science & Technology United Kingdom
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

