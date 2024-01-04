en English
Health

Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with ‘Give It Up for Niall’ Campaign

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Renowned Irish radio presenter, Niall Boylan, has set the stage for a health revolution in Ireland with his campaign, ‘Give It Up for Niall’. Launched on Ireland’s Classic Hits Radio during his Night Time Talk show, the initiative encourages individuals to discard unhealthy habits and embrace a healthier lifestyle. The inspiration for this movement springs from Boylan’s personal decision to quit smoking after a 45-year-long stint, and he now seeks to inspire others to embark on a similar transformative journey.

A Collective Pledge for Health

The ‘Give It Up for Niall’ campaign has already witnessed three individuals pledging to give up smoking, drinking, and nail biting. By sharing their stories and progress on Boylan’s radio show twice a week, these individuals serve as real-life testimonials of change, inspiring others to take the leap. The campaign also promotes social media engagement, urging participants to share their stories using the hashtag #GiveItUpForNiall, thereby creating a ripple effect of health-driven change.

Expert Guidance for Sustainable Change

Dr. Gina Cleo, a renowned habit expert, is lending her support to the campaign, providing advice on making sustainable and lasting habit changes. Her expert tips and insights are expected to equip participants with the tools necessary to overcome challenges and stick to their new, healthier habits.

Parallel Health Initiatives

Alongside the ‘Give It Up for Niall’ campaign, Ireland is witnessing a resurgence of health-focused programming. Operation Transformation, a popular health and wellness program, is returning with five new participants from Mayo, Wexford, Kildare, and Meath. Under the guidance of four health experts, participants will embark on a journey of improved health and well-being. The show introduces a new Meal Plan, created by registered dietitian Sophie Pratt, aimed at promoting healthy eating and refining cooking skills.

The HSE Talking Health and Wellbeing Podcast further contributes to the health dialogue in Ireland, discussing a variety of health-related topics, including smoking cessation, winter wellness, and the harmful effects of vaping among young people.

These initiatives, coupled with the ‘Give It Up for Niall’ campaign, underline Ireland’s commitment towards a healthier future, inspiring individuals to take charge of their health and adopt sustainable lifestyle changes.

Health Ireland Lifestyle
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

