NHS Worker Convicted for Poisoning Child with Lactulose: A Tale of Betrayal and Survival

In a chilling case that unveiled the dark side of a trusted caregiver, Tracy Menhinick, a former NHS worker from Aberdeen, stands guilty of poisoning a young child. The child, aged between three and six during the ordeal, was administered 'industrial amounts' of lactulose, a potent laxative.

The harrowing details emerged on February 13, 2024, after a grueling 19-day trial that sifted through 5,500 pages of evidence. Menhinick's heinous actions led to the child's stunted growth, necessitated unnecessary operations, and left him with permanent disfigurements and impairments.

A Web of Deceit and Betrayal

Menhinick's sinister plot began to unravel when the child's severe weight loss and explosive diarrhea raised alarms. Expert witnesses testified that the child bore a haunting resemblance to a concentration camp survivor, painting a grim picture of the suffering endured.

The turning point came when a stool sample from the child tested positive for lactulose, leading to Menhinick's removal from the child's care. The child's dramatic recovery following Menhinick's removal further solidified the suspicions against her.

Munchausen by Proxy Poisoning

The trial revealed that Menhinick's actions were not isolated instances of negligence but part of a larger, more sinister pattern. The court heard evidence of Munchausen by proxy, a mental illness where a person causes real symptoms in another to make them appear sick.

Expert witnesses confirmed the administration of significant quantities of lactulose, corroborating the charges of poisoning. The court found that Menhinick had abused the trust placed in her and put the child's life at risk.

As Aberdeen grapples with the aftermath of this disturbing case, Menhinick awaits sentencing on March 19 at Glasgow High Court. The case serves as a stark reminder of the insidious nature of trust and the importance of vigilance in protecting the most vulnerable members of our society.