Health

NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:00 am EST
NHS Updates Bedsharing Guidelines: Towards Safer Practices and Less Guilt for Parents

The National Health Service (NHS) has overhauled its guidelines on bedsharing with infants, offering respite to countless parents who previously felt pressured to conceal this practice from health practitioners. The move underscores a critical shift in the health body’s approach to infant care and safety, recognizing the realities of parental experiences and the need for open discussions around bedsharing.

Personal Experiences Illuminate Bedsharing Challenges

Abbie Branagh’s experiences vividly illustrate the struggle many parents encounter. Her first child, Thea, would only find comfort sleeping in her arms. This, coupled with the aftermath of an emergency C-section, led to severe sleep deprivation and spiralling anxiety for Abbie. The situation changed drastically with her subsequent children, with whom she chose to bedshare from the first day. She found this arrangement not only easier but also more comforting.

New Guidelines Aim to Promote Safety and Reduce Guilt

The revised NHS guidance acknowledges that many parents will inevitably share a bed with their child at some point. It aims to create safer environments for those instances, reducing the risk of overtired parents accidentally falling asleep with their infants in potentially hazardous settings, such as plush sofas. The new advice has been welcomed by other mothers, including Caryn McKee and Megan Watters, who share similar experiences of discovering the benefits of bedsharing and feeling less guilt-ridden with the updated guidelines.

Bedsharing: A Balance of Safety, Comfort, and Emotional Benefits

Bedsharing, when practiced with appropriate safety measures like the ‘cuddle curl,’ can help both parents and infants achieve better sleep. It also offers emotional benefits, fostering a stronger bond between parent and child. Health professionals now encourage open discussions about bedsharing, understanding that parents may choose or inadvertently end up sharing a bed with their babies. The NHS, Public Health Agency (PHA), and the Lullaby Trust are jointly working to provide parents with the necessary information to make informed decisions about bedsharing safely.

Health Safety
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

