Health

NHS Unveils Free Resources for Healthier Living: A Comprehensive Guide

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST


In a concerted effort to promote healthier living, the NHS has curated a range of free resources for individuals to improve their overall health and wellbeing. The initiative, which includes an array of information and tools on the NHS Live Well website, is designed to guide citizens towards better lifestyle choices.

NHS Live Well: A Comprehensive Health and Wellness Resource

The NHS Live Well website serves as an extensive resource providing valuable information about sleep, diet, exercise, and mental health. It aims to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their health, inspiring them to lead healthier, more balanced lives.

Healthy Recipes and Home Workouts: NHS Healthier Families and NHS Fitness Studio

For families looking to make healthier food choices, the NHS Healthier Families website offers over 100 healthy recipes. Additionally, the NHS Fitness Studio provides home workout routines, making it easier for individuals to incorporate physical activity into their daily schedules.

NHS Better Health: Digital Tools for a Healthier Lifestyle

The NHS Better Health website features a collection of apps designed to assist with weight loss, smoking cessation, alcohol reduction, and exercise. Recognized apps such as the NHS Weight Loss Plan, NHS Quit Smoking, Drink-Free Days, Couch to 5K, and Active 10 have been developed to support individuals in their journey towards better health.

Free NHS Health Check: Screening for a Healthier Future

UK residents aged 40 to 74 are entitled to a free NHS Health Check every five years. This screening aims to detect conditions like kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia, and heart disease early. There’s even an app available to help lower these health risks, reinforcing the NHS’s commitment to preventive healthcare.

Addressing Health Concerns: From Leg Cramps to Whooping Cough

Responding to reader’s questions, the NHS stressed the importance of understanding potential causes for symptoms like painful leg cramps, the rise in whooping cough cases, and managing an overactive thyroid. The responses emphasized the importance of vaccination, and the need for medical consultation and monitoring, asserting the value of informed healthcare decisions.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

