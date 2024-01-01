en English
Health

NHS Strikes in the UK: A Crisis in Paediatric Care

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:09 pm EST
NHS Strikes in the UK: A Crisis in Paediatric Care

An escalating dispute over pay and conditions in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has resulted in a series of strikes, leading to the cancellation of over 20,000 pediatric treatments and surgeries. Among these cancellations were 400 life-saving operations, impacting hundreds of thousands of children awaiting necessary medical care. The data, reported by The Independent, spans 50 strike days from December 2022 to December 2023, involving a range of health workers, from nurses and doctors to ambulance staff.

NHS Strikes Impact on Children’s Care

The repercussions of these strikes have been dire, particularly for children. The Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health has warned that prolonged wait times for treatments caused by the strikes could have a lifelong impact on children, underlining the critical nature of timely medical intervention in this age group. This impact has been epitomized in the case of 13-year-old River Heenan, who suffers from severe scoliosis and kyphosis. River’s life-changing spinal surgery was cancelled just days before it was due to occur, a casualty of the strikes.

Extent of the Crisis

Hospital trusts provided data on the cancellations, but it’s important to note that this data only represents a third of trusts in England. Consequently, the actual number of affected children could be higher. The NHS Confederation has sounded the alarm on the unprecedented risk to patients and called for a resolution to the dispute between the government and health unions.

Cost to the NHS

The cost of these disruptions has been staggering. More than 1.2 million appointments and operations were rescheduled in 2023, costing the NHS an estimated 2 billion pounds. Despite the immense challenges posed by these strikes, there have been rays of hope. River’s surgery was eventually carried out in November last year, transforming their life and enabling them to pursue their dreams in acting, dancing, and singing.

Health United Kingdom
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

