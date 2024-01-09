en English
Health

NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
NHS Expands Mental Health Services for Veterans with Revamped Op Courage

The National Health Service (NHS) in England is taking notable strides in mental health care for armed forces veterans with the revamp of Op Courage. This specialized service, dedicated to supporting serving personnel transitioning out of the military, reservists, veterans, and their families, is undergoing an expansion to improve accessibility and offer enhanced addiction support.

Survey Highlights Need for Mental Health Support

The decision to expand and enhance Op Courage is rooted in a survey conducted between April and May 2022. The survey, which included 3,095 participants comprising veterans, serving members, reservists, and their relatives or carers, revealed alarming statistics. More than half of the respondents, precisely 52%, reported experiencing mental health problems, with a staggering 60% finding it challenging to seek help.

Op Courage: Serving Veterans with Empathy

Op Courage stands out for its empathetic approach, boasting a staff comprised of either ex-military personnel or individuals who possess extensive knowledge of military culture. This arrangement creates a non-judgmental and trust-building environment for those seeking help, ensuring their issues are addressed with the utmost care and understanding.

Raising Awareness and Encouraging Self-Referrals

In a bid to increase awareness about Op Courage and its services, a new campaign is being launched. The campaign, endorsed by figures like former Royal Marine and Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, will highlight the significance of peer support and the tailored nature of the program. The goal is to encourage self-referrals and ensure veterans know help is readily available.

In the UK, there are approximately 2.4 million veterans, and this revamped service aims to make the nation the best place for these individuals. Johnny Mercer, the Minister for Veterans’ Affairs, has expressed his commitment to this cause and urges those who need assistance to seek support from Op Courage in England and corresponding services in other parts of the UK.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

