Health

NHS England: Waiting List for Routine Treatments Declines, But Still Higher Than Last Year

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Recent data from NHS England reveals a slight dip in the waiting list for routine hospital treatments—marking a reduction for a second consecutive month. The waiting list decreased from 7.71 million in October to 7.61 million by the end of November. However, the current figure still overshadows the 7.21 million in waiting when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged to trim NHS waiting lists in January of the previous year.

Sunak’s Pledge and the Current State of the NHS

The promise to slash NHS waiting lists was part of a broader set of five priorities laid out by PM Sunak. These included economic growth, curbing small boat crossings, reducing government debt, and halving inflation—the last being the only target met thus far. However, the NHS continues to grapple with challenges in meeting other key performance targets, particularly those related to cancer treatment, ambulance handovers, and treating patients within 18 months. In fact, the number of people waiting more than 18 months for treatment rose from 10,506 at the end of October to 11,168 at the end of November—a stark contrast to the government and NHS England’s goal to eradicate such long waits by April 2023.

Elevated A&E Waiting Times and Ambulance Response Delays

Notably, A&E waiting times have also seen an increase, with only 69.4% of patients being attended to within four hours. This falls short of the March target of 76%. Furthermore, ambulance response times for urgent incidents in December were higher than the targeted standard. However, it’s not all gloom and doom for the NHS; some improvements have been registered, particularly in the arena of cancer waiting times. There’s been a slight uptick in the percentage of patients diagnosed or ruled out for cancer within 28 days.

Record Number of Treatments and Reduction in Year-long Wait Times

NHS England attributes the overall reduction in the waiting list to a record number of treatments dispensed in November, along with a decrease in the number of patients waiting over a year for treatment. Despite the persistent challenges, the health service remains committed to improving its performance and productivity, striving to support its workforce, bolster infrastructure and technology, and reform the social care system. As winter pressures persist and the impact of seasonal flu and Covid-19 continues to strain the system, the NHS is steadfast in its mission to deliver vital care to patients across the nation.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

