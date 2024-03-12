NHS England Shifts Policy on Puberty Blockers for Children, Emphasizes Clinical Trials

NHS England has announced a significant policy change, restricting the prescription of puberty blockers to children, confining their availability to clinical research trials. This decision follows an extensive public consultation and an independent review led by Dr. Hilary Cass, spotlighting the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust's Gender Identity Development Service (Gids) amidst soaring referrals and scrutiny.

Background and Decision

With referrals to Gids surpassing 5,000 in 2021/22, a stark increase from a decade earlier, concerns over the clinic's data collection and patient outcomes have led to its closure. In its place, two new NHS services will open at Great Ormond Street Hospital and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, aiming for a more holistic approach to care. Dr. Cass's interim report indicated a need for regional services and highlighted the absence of long-term evidence on the effects of puberty blockers, advocating for a shift towards evidence-based care.

Public Reaction and Future Plans

The consultation on the future of gender identity services garnered over 4,000 responses, revealing polarized views on the use of puberty blockers. While some argued the policy did not go far enough in limiting access, others opposed the restrictions entirely. Despite the divided opinions, NHS England is planning to initiate a study by December 2024 to further investigate the use of puberty blockers, aiming to establish around seven to eight specialist centers in the coming years.

Implications for Current and Future Patients

Currently, fewer than 100 young individuals are undergoing treatment with puberty blockers. These patients will continue their treatment under specialist endocrine services. The landmark decision by NHS England marks a critical juncture in the approach to treating children and young people with gender dysphoria, emphasizing the importance of evidence-based care and the well-being of patients in navigating this complex and sensitive area of healthcare.