Health

NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:12 pm EST
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity

In a significant development, NHS England (NHSE) has reported an approximate 20 percent reduction in patients waiting for over 65 weeks for treatment and a decrease in the overall elective waiting list from October to mid-December. However, the year-long strikes have led to major disruptions in productivity, casting a shadow over these improvements. The provisional data, while indicating an encouraging trend, may have potential quality and completeness issues. Moving into late December and January, the data is expected to be influenced by additional strikes and winter pressures, possibly altering the reported progress.

Impact of Strikes on NHS

The longest strike in NHS history, held by junior doctors in England, has significantly disrupted routine care. Over 1.2 million appointments have been postponed, with delays in A&E departments leading to patients waiting up to 11 hours. The British Medical Association (BMA) union has demanded a 35% pay rise for junior doctors, a request the government deems unaffordable. The repeated strikes have not only caused significant delays but have also added to the financial burden of the hospitals.

NHS Waiting Times and Patient Care

A study on waiting times from the moment of decision to admit, termed ‘trolley wait’, found that over 54% of A&E departments across England have had patients wait over 12 hours to be admitted. Further, 60% of departments struggle to meet the four-hour standard for waiting times, a pledge under the NHS Constitution. The strike has also impacted cancer care and maternity services, with NHS England recording a record number of cancer checks, yet failing to meet waiting times targets.

Disparity in Specialized Medical Treatment Distribution

Meanwhile, the NHSE data has unveiled a disparity in the distribution of specialized medical treatments across England. Rural areas are found to lack access compared to the larger share received by Londoners. Factors such as coding practices, annual fluctuations, and the calculation formula further complicate this disparity. As NHS England transitions towards funding specialized services through integrated care boards, significant differences in funding allocations have come to light. For instance, South East London receives 22.2% more than its predicted ‘fair share’, while regions like West Yorkshire are 11.3% below their target.

Health United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

