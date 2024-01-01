NHS England Records Milestone in Cancer Checks; Nearly Three Million People Tested

The National Health Service (NHS) in England has made significant strides in its fight against cancer, recording nearly three million urgent cancer checks between November 2022 and October 2023. This figure is more than double the number of individuals tested a decade ago, and it represents an increase of nearly 150,000 people compared to the previous year (2021-22). It also translates to an increase of over 620,000 compared to the period before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crucial Increases in Cancer Checks Amid Criticisms

Despite these encouraging numbers, the NHS has faced criticism for its perceived failure to meet treatment targets and for a projected surge in pressure due to a six-day strike by junior doctors in January. These factors are expected to lead to a one-in-three postponement rate for operations, including cancer procedures. Responding to these criticisms, Dame Cally Palmer, the National Cancer Director for NHS England, acknowledged the progress made but emphasized the need for continued improvement.

Progress in Early Cancer Detection

One of the key strategies adopted by the NHS in its fight against cancer is early detection. According to data, the NHS has made progress towards diagnosing three quarters of cancers at stage one or two. Between September 2022 and August 2023, 58% of cancers were diagnosed at these stages. The NHS Lung Health Check program, which has diagnosed nearly 3,000 people with lung cancer, represents a significant step forward in this regard.

Public Awareness and Future Goals

In addition to ramping up cancer checks, the NHS has also taken steps to increase public awareness about cancer. It has disseminated cancer awareness messages in various public places. Furthermore, the NHS has set ambitious goals for the future, including a pledge to eliminate cervical cancer by 2040.