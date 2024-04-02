NHS Crisis Looms as 72% of GPs Back Strike Over Pay and Workload

Three quarters of General Practitioners (GPs) within the National Health Service (NHS) have signaled their readiness to go on strike, highlighting severe discontent over issues of pay, workload, and patient safety. This revelation comes from a recent poll conducted by GP Online, which surveyed 391 family doctors, finding that 72 percent are in favor of industrial action. The British Medical Association (BMA), representing these doctors, has voiced that the profession can no longer tolerate being 'bullied and gaslit,' especially amid discussions of timing a strike to coincide with the anticipated autumn general election.

Roots of Discontent

The survey uncovered that 83 percent of GPs who supported industrial action cited inadequate pay and general practice funding as primary motivators. Similarly, high levels of burnout and stress were blamed by the same percentage, with 82 percent pointing to overwhelming workloads and 78 percent expressing concerns over patient safety. Despite the willingness to strike, the majority of GPs, who are self-employed partners with an average annual income of £153,000, find the notion of walkouts unattractive. Alternatives discussed include 'work to rule' or refusing specific tasks, alongside calls for partial or complete list closures to manage new patient registrations.

Government and BMA Standoff

The tension escalates following a referendum held by the BMA's GP committee, which saw more than 19,000 GPs and GP registrars overwhelmingly reject a new contract for 2024-25 proposed by the Government and NHS England, with a 99.2 percent vote against it. Despite this, the contract was imposed, offering practices a 1.9 percent baseline practice contract funding uplift, deemed insufficient by the BMA amidst rising inflation rates. NHS England maintains that the £259 million funding increase will ensure a two percent pay rise for GPs and practice staff, a claim met with frustration and anger from the medical community.

Implications for Patient Care

Dr. <a href="https://www