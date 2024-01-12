en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour’s Child Health Action Plan

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour’s Child Health Action Plan

Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation, expressed his support for the Labour Party’s newly introduced child health action plan. Taylor underscores the growing apprehension among NHS leaders regarding the deteriorating health outcomes for UK children and young people. A particular point of concern is the escalating waiting times for critical services, such as speech and language therapies, community services, and mental health support.

Addressing the Backlog and Risks

The current focus of the government lies predominantly on the elective care backlog. Taylor, however, cautions about the risks of neglecting child health, a negligence that could lead to failing an entire generation. He emphasizes the need for government intervention and strategy to improve outcomes for children and young people.

Call for Increased Investment

Taylor advocates for increased investment in specialist staff for children’s services and the provision of mental health support in every school. He highlights that while the NHS plays a vital role in enhancing outcomes, significant progress depends on tackling the root causes that influence a child’s health, wellbeing, and educational success. This, he states, is achievable through the concerted efforts of the government.

Labour’s Child Health Action Plan

The Child Health Action Plan launched by Labour leader Keir Starmer includes measures to improve children’s health, happiness, and access to NHS care. It is funded by a tax shake-up on non-doms and private schools. The plan also includes pledges to recruit more staff to reduce mental health waiting lists, introduce specialist mental health support in every school, and establish mental health hubs for children and young people in each community.

As the plan unfolds, it will aim to train more health visitors, reform the role of these visitors, tighten restrictions on junk food and tobacco products, and make exercise compulsory at school. It also delineates the role of district nurses in improving children’s health through a more integrated health and care service focused on community care.

As Taylor and the NHS Confederation throw their weight behind the Labour Party’s child health action plan, it remains evident that improving child health outcomes extends beyond the walls of hospitals and clinics. It is a societal responsibility requiring the collective efforts of government, healthcare institutions, schools, and families.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
On a day when the mercury soared to 110 degrees, Don Green, collapsed on his driveway. His death was not an isolated event, but a part of a record-breaking year for heat-related fatalities in Texas. Green was one of the 334 Texans whose lives were claimed by the relentless heat in 2023, surpassing the previous
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
Caribbean's Health Shift: A New Focus on Youth Wellness
18 mins ago
Caribbean's Health Shift: A New Focus on Youth Wellness
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
20 mins ago
Asbestos Discovery in Rozelle Parklands Stirs Public Concern
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
2 mins ago
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
14 mins ago
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
17 mins ago
Australia's Looming Health Crisis: Surge in Skin Cancer Cases
Latest Headlines
World News
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
31 seconds
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
1 min
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
1 min
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
2 mins
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
2 mins
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
2 mins
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
2 mins
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
14 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
14 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
22 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
29 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app