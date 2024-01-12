NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour’s Child Health Action Plan

Matthew Taylor, Chief Executive of the NHS Confederation, expressed his support for the Labour Party’s newly introduced child health action plan. Taylor underscores the growing apprehension among NHS leaders regarding the deteriorating health outcomes for UK children and young people. A particular point of concern is the escalating waiting times for critical services, such as speech and language therapies, community services, and mental health support.

Addressing the Backlog and Risks

The current focus of the government lies predominantly on the elective care backlog. Taylor, however, cautions about the risks of neglecting child health, a negligence that could lead to failing an entire generation. He emphasizes the need for government intervention and strategy to improve outcomes for children and young people.

Call for Increased Investment

Taylor advocates for increased investment in specialist staff for children’s services and the provision of mental health support in every school. He highlights that while the NHS plays a vital role in enhancing outcomes, significant progress depends on tackling the root causes that influence a child’s health, wellbeing, and educational success. This, he states, is achievable through the concerted efforts of the government.

Labour’s Child Health Action Plan

The Child Health Action Plan launched by Labour leader Keir Starmer includes measures to improve children’s health, happiness, and access to NHS care. It is funded by a tax shake-up on non-doms and private schools. The plan also includes pledges to recruit more staff to reduce mental health waiting lists, introduce specialist mental health support in every school, and establish mental health hubs for children and young people in each community.

As the plan unfolds, it will aim to train more health visitors, reform the role of these visitors, tighten restrictions on junk food and tobacco products, and make exercise compulsory at school. It also delineates the role of district nurses in improving children’s health through a more integrated health and care service focused on community care.

As Taylor and the NHS Confederation throw their weight behind the Labour Party’s child health action plan, it remains evident that improving child health outcomes extends beyond the walls of hospitals and clinics. It is a societal responsibility requiring the collective efforts of government, healthcare institutions, schools, and families.