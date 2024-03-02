NHRC Orders Odisha Govt to Compensate Tribal Youth for Unauthorized Vasectomy

BHUBANESWAR: In a landmark decision, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has mandated the Odisha government to compensate a speech-impaired tribal youth with Rs 1 lakh for an unauthorized vasectomy conducted at Mathili sub-divisional hospital, Malkangiri district. This order came following a petition from human rights activist and lawyer, Radhakanta Tripathy, highlighting a blatant disregard for consent in medical procedures.

Unconsented Medical Procedure Exposed

The case came to light when Tripathy filed a petition against the healthcare officials for performing vasectomy on the physically challenged youth without his consent, merely to inflate vasectomy statistics in the region. The operation was initiated based on a report by an accredited social health activist (ASHA) worker, without any consent from the victim, raising serious ethical and legal concerns about the practice.

Government and Medical Negligence Acknowledged

The NHRC's investigation revealed significant lapses in the hospital's processes. The operating surgeon was issued a show-cause notice by Malkangiri's chief district medical and public health officer for failing to properly screen clients and determine eligibility before conducting the surgery. In his response, the surgeon admitted to the oversight, albeit unintentionally. The commission found both the doctor and the ASHA worker at fault, underlining a grave violation of medical ethics and patient rights.

Compensation and Corrective Measures Ordered

In its ruling, the NHRC deemed the case deserving of compensation for the victim, setting a precedent for accountability in healthcare services. The Odisha chief secretary has been directed to ensure the payment of Rs 1 lakh to the victim and submit a compliance report within four weeks. Furthermore, the commission has recommended that the victim undergo a recanalization operation, with his voluntary consent and following due procedure, to rectify the unauthorized vasectomy.

This case not only shines a spotlight on the importance of consent in medical procedures but also reinforces the NHRC's role in upholding human rights and ensuring justice for marginalized communities. The Odisha government's compliance with the NHRC's recommendation will be closely monitored, as it is a critical step towards restoring the victim's rights and dignity.