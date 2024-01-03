NGO Provides Critical Healthcare to Vulnerable Individuals in Pegi Resettlement Estate

In a remarkable demonstration of community solidarity and healthcare accessibility, the NGO JAM Intervention For Vulnerable Children And Climate Change Initiative undertook an End Of Year Medical Outreach at the Pegi Resettlement Estate, Kuje Area Council. Over 64 vulnerable individuals, encompassing the elderly, persons with disabilities, and those unable to afford healthcare, benefited from this initiative.

Addressing a Dire Healthcare Gap

The outreach was born out of a dire need. Pegi, despite housing a considerable population, lacks a government healthcare facility. The existing hospital in Kuje is insufficient to cater to everyone, leading many to resort to self-medication or seek assistance from unqualified healthcare practitioners. It was this healthcare gap that the intervention sought to bridge, and it did so with free consultations, tests, drugs, and food packs.

Funded by an Altruistic Network

The initiative was chiefly funded by the NGO’s founder, Mrs. Josie Mudasiru, with generous support from her family and friends. This collective effort underscores the profound impact altruism and community spirit can have in addressing systemic challenges. Mrs. Mudasiru, expressing gratitude towards the volunteer medical team, also articulated her ambition to extend these services to other vulnerable populations within the FCT in 2024.

Gratitude and Education

Beneficiaries of the outreach, like Mr. Audu Kauna and David Bitrus, expressed their appreciation for the initiative. For many, the outreach served not only as a source of free medical services but also a hub of learning. They received vital health education, which informed them about crucial health practices they had previously overlooked. This dual role of service provision and education amplifies the impact of the initiative.

The outreach’s success was largely due to the contributions of the professional team, which included Pharmacist Mojisola Kwaghkor, Doctor Salamatu Aminu, and Nursing Officer Deborah Itodo. They volunteered their expertise and resources, reflecting the power of professional contribution to societal good.