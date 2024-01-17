NGM Biopharmaceuticals to Present at B. Riley Securities 4th Annual Oncology Conference

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., announced that CEO David J. Woodhouse and CFO Jean-Frédéric Viret will participate in the B. Riley Securities 4th Annual Oncology Conference on January 18th at 2:30 pm ET. The executives will provide a business update focusing on NGM Bio’s wholly-owned oncology portfolio. The presentation will be available for replay on the company's website for at least 30 days following the event.

Aiming for Transformative Therapeutics

NGM Bio is a biotechnology company committed to discovering and developing novel, life-changing medicines for patients whose health has been disrupted by disease. The company employs a biology-centric drug discovery approach, which integrates the study of complex disease biology with protein engineering, in order to generate promising product candidates.

Advancing Rapidly into Proof-of-Concept Studies

All product candidates generated by NGM Bio are rapidly advanced into proof-of-concept studies. The company's in-house discovery engine, driven by biology and the need to meet unmet patient demands, is at the helm of this rapid progression.

Focused on Oncology Portfolio

The company's participation in the B. Riley Securities 4th Annual Oncology Conference underscores its focus on its oncology portfolio. NGM Bio is developing methods to deliver antibodies and proteins into the cytosol to inhibit cancer-associated proteins. The company has also introduced GV20 0251, a first-in-class antibody drug designed to disrupt the novel immune checkpoint IGSF8. A Phase 1 clinical trial has been initiated to investigate its potential in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Additionally, NGM Bio is conducting ex vivo antigen loading of autologous tumor antigens into autologous dendritic cells to yield a personalized vaccine for advanced cancers.