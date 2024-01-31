NFL's Controversial Handling of Player Concussion Claims: A Closer Look

In the high-stakes universe of the National Football League (NFL), the handling of player concussion claims has turned into a controversial scrimmage. The NFL's medical-legal bureaucracy, designed to evaluate and compensate concussion-related health issues, is under fire for a system critics argue is rigged to discourage, delay, and deny claims, often until players have passed away.

Travis Kelce and the Specter of Future Claims

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce, a tight end renowned for his agility and skill, may face an uphill battle if he develops concussion-related health issues in the future. His prospective plight echoes the struggles of former New York Jets wide receiver, Don Maynard. Despite suffering from dementia, Maynard battled for years to have his claim acknowledged by the NFL's settlement network. The grim irony? Confirmation of his eligibility for a settlement arrived three days after his death.

The Dismal Statistics and the NFL's Definition of Dementia

An investigative report by The Washington Post highlighted a chilling statistic: Over 1,100 player dementia claims have been thwarted, potentially denying more than $700 million in compensation. The NFL's settlement hinges on a stricter definition of dementia than what standard medical practice in the United States recognizes. It mandates that players exhibit impairment in at least four tests across two different protocols to qualify for a diagnosis.

Critics: The NFL and the Cost of Player Care

The league's Commissioner, Roger Goodell, has consistently downplayed the risks of football compared to everyday activities, despite mounting evidence suggesting NFL players are at a significantly elevated risk of neurodegenerative diseases. The denial of claims effectively shifts the cost of care onto taxpayers through Medicare and Medicaid. Critics argue that NFL team owners, who routinely benefit from public assistance and municipal funding, should bear the responsibility for the lifetime health coverage of players, given the inherent risks of the sport.

Reform suggestions include reopening the concussion settlement, convening Congressional hearings into the NFL's practices, and potentially regulating the league to ensure adequate player health coverage. As the debate rages on, the health and future of NFL players hang in the balance.