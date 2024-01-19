Newspaper Delivery Turns into Life-Saving Mission in Richmond, Indiana

On a frigid January morning, Heidi Lipscomb, a distribution manager for Gannett Co. Inc., was on her usual newspaper delivery route in Richmond, Indiana. As the temperature dipped to a bone-chilling 2 degrees Fahrenheit, Lipscomb came across a chilling sight - 94-year-old Bill Denny lying motionless in front of his open garage. Denny, who had slipped and fallen, was unconscious and exposed to the harsh winter elements for several hours.

Timely Intervention Saves Life

Lipscomb, with her 25 years of experience at Gannett, immediately understood the gravity of the situation. She swiftly called paramedics who transported Denny to Reid Health. The elderly man had suffered frostbite due to prolonged exposure to the cold, but thanks to Lipscomb's timely intervention, he was rescued just in time.

A Newspaper Connection

Interestingly, Denny himself had a history with newspapers. He was a delivery boy in his youth and had family members who worked in the industry. A newspaper subscriber for over 60 years, Denny's life came full circle when a newspaper delivery turned into a life-saving mission.

Recovery and Resilience

Now on the cusp of his 95th birthday, Denny is recovering well. He is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing physical and occupational therapy, demonstrating the resilience and sharpness that his family and friends admire. Lipscomb, who often steps in for absent carriers, expressed her gratitude for being in the right place at the right time to help Denny.