en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fitness

Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:33 am EST
Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations

As the first full weekend of 2024 beckons, residents of Newport County are presented with a varied array of pursuits to uphold their New Year’s resolutions. The local community offers a dynamic mixture of markets, outdoor activities, dining adventures, and fitness programs to explore.

Embrace Healthy Eating with Local Farmers Markets

For those who’ve pledged to integrate more wholesome foods into their diets, the Saturday Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden in Newport and the Tiverton Farmers Market are prime venues. These markets, bustling with activity, provide opportunities to discover fresh produce and unique items from local vendors. The Stoneacre Garden market, a hive of weekend activity, operates from 9 a.m. to noon. On the other hand, the Tiverton market unfolds on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Tiverton Middle School.

Reconnect with Nature at the Norman Bird Sanctuary

Outdoor enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the tranquil ambiance of the Norman Bird Sanctuary. The sanctuary offers a free guided bird walk on Sundays from 8 to 10 a.m. This experience invites participants to breathe in the fresh air, engage in light exercise, and learn about local winter birds, tightening their bond with nature.

Embark on a Culinary Adventure in Newport’s Neighborhoods

Culinary aficionados can chart their own gastronomic journey through Newport’s neighborhoods. This self-guided food tour enables foodies to sample appetizers, main courses, and desserts from a variety of restaurants, enriching their palate and knowledge of local cuisine.

Boost Your Fitness and Wellness with Diverse Programs

For those with fitness goals, the Newport County YMCA and other local gyms present a range of programs. These options cater to different levels of fitness and personal preferences, encouraging residents to maintain an active lifestyle. However, for those seeking a more tranquil exercise routine, Dockside Yoga at Forty 1 North holds sessions on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. These sessions, conducted either dockside or indoors depending on weather conditions, enable participants to enhance their flexibility, strength, and inner peace.

In conclusion, Newport County’s vibrant community offerings for the first full weekend of 2024 demonstrate a commitment to encouraging and supporting residents in their New Year’s resolutions.

0
Fitness Health Lifestyle
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Celebrities Embrace Ice Baths: A Freezing Trend in Hollywood

By Momen Zellmi

Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach

By Salman Khan

BetterMe's Gym Wear and Equipment: A Review by Eve Rowlands and Narin Flanders

By Justice Nwafor

ASICS Unveils NovaBlast 4: A Leap Towards Optimal Running Experience

By Salman Khan

Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation ...
@Fitness · 2 hours
Mother Transforms Life by Shedding Six Stone Ahead of Family Vacation ...
heart comment 0
Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights

By Nimrah Khatoon

Diet and Exercise Myths: A Nutritionist’s Insights
Frankie Bridge Embraces ‘January Cliché’ with Gym Return and Reveals Low-Key New Year’s Eve

By Israel Ojoko

Frankie Bridge Embraces 'January Cliché' with Gym Return and Reveals Low-Key New Year's Eve
ARMAH Sports Company Unveils New B_FIT Club in Riyadh

By Hadeel Hashem

ARMAH Sports Company Unveils New B_FIT Club in Riyadh
Couch to 5K: Your Gateway to Fitness this January

By BNN Correspondents

Couch to 5K: Your Gateway to Fitness this January
Latest Headlines
World News
No Risk of Militant Attacks in Upcoming Election, Assures Bangladesh's Counter-Terrorism Chief
47 seconds
No Risk of Militant Attacks in Upcoming Election, Assures Bangladesh's Counter-Terrorism Chief
Wales' Healthcare System Faces Significant Hurdles in 2024: An In-depth Look
1 min
Wales' Healthcare System Faces Significant Hurdles in 2024: An In-depth Look
Routine Maintenance Alters Tap Water Characteristics in Boynton Beach
1 min
Routine Maintenance Alters Tap Water Characteristics in Boynton Beach
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
3 mins
Study Discovers Connection between Inhibitory Control, Mood, and Psychological Resilience
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
3 mins
James Kenny Achieves Notable Feat with the First Salmon Catch of the 2024 Season
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
3 mins
First Baby of 2024 Arrives on Big Island of Hawaii
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
4 mins
Owensboro High School's Boys' Basketball Team Triumphs over Breckinridge County
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
4 mins
Adrienne Naylor's Weight Struggle Post 'Married at First Sight UK': A New Journey Begins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
4 mins
Senate Approves 2024 Tax Plan: A Deep Dive into the Changes
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
9 mins
WoW Classic Season of Discovery: New Update Enhances Player Experience
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
9 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app