Newport County: A Weekend of Resolutions and Revelations

As the first full weekend of 2024 beckons, residents of Newport County are presented with a varied array of pursuits to uphold their New Year’s resolutions. The local community offers a dynamic mixture of markets, outdoor activities, dining adventures, and fitness programs to explore.

Embrace Healthy Eating with Local Farmers Markets

For those who’ve pledged to integrate more wholesome foods into their diets, the Saturday Winter Market at Stoneacre Garden in Newport and the Tiverton Farmers Market are prime venues. These markets, bustling with activity, provide opportunities to discover fresh produce and unique items from local vendors. The Stoneacre Garden market, a hive of weekend activity, operates from 9 a.m. to noon. On the other hand, the Tiverton market unfolds on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Tiverton Middle School.

Reconnect with Nature at the Norman Bird Sanctuary

Outdoor enthusiasts can immerse themselves in the tranquil ambiance of the Norman Bird Sanctuary. The sanctuary offers a free guided bird walk on Sundays from 8 to 10 a.m. This experience invites participants to breathe in the fresh air, engage in light exercise, and learn about local winter birds, tightening their bond with nature.

Embark on a Culinary Adventure in Newport’s Neighborhoods

Culinary aficionados can chart their own gastronomic journey through Newport’s neighborhoods. This self-guided food tour enables foodies to sample appetizers, main courses, and desserts from a variety of restaurants, enriching their palate and knowledge of local cuisine.

Boost Your Fitness and Wellness with Diverse Programs

For those with fitness goals, the Newport County YMCA and other local gyms present a range of programs. These options cater to different levels of fitness and personal preferences, encouraging residents to maintain an active lifestyle. However, for those seeking a more tranquil exercise routine, Dockside Yoga at Forty 1 North holds sessions on Saturdays and Sundays from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. These sessions, conducted either dockside or indoors depending on weather conditions, enable participants to enhance their flexibility, strength, and inner peace.

In conclusion, Newport County’s vibrant community offerings for the first full weekend of 2024 demonstrate a commitment to encouraging and supporting residents in their New Year’s resolutions.