Newly Registered Nurses Triumph at JFL Hospital with Perfect NCLEX-RN Pass Rate

Eleven freshly minted healthcare professionals are stepping into the spotlight, having passed their National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) with flying colors. All set to embark on their practical journey in the healthcare sector, these individuals have now joined the esteemed team of Registered Nurses at the Juan F. Luis Hospital & Medical Center (JFL).

Rising Above the Average

Graduates of Shenandoah University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, these individuals have achieved a remarkable feat. They recorded a perfect 100% NCLEX first-time pass rate in the second half of 2023, outstripping the national average. Their success continued into the third and fourth quarters of the same year, consistently maintaining their flawless pass rate.

The Significance of NCLEX-RN

The NCLEX-RN is not just another examination. It serves as the gatekeeper to the nursing profession, assessing candidates' readiness for entry-level nursing practice. To pass the NCLEX-RN is to prove one's competency, making this achievement of the eleven graduates a significant milestone in their professional journey.

A Welcomed Addition to JFL

The arrival of these accomplished nurses at JFL is being celebrated with pride. Their commitment and hard work, demonstrated by their impressive NCLEX-RN results, are expected to bring an invigorating energy to the nursing team at JFL. As they apply their skills in a practical setting, they are set to enhance patient care and contribute meaningfully to the healthcare services provided by JFL.