Health

Newly Identified Recreational Drugs Raise Health Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Newly Identified Recreational Drugs Raise Health Concerns

In a significant development, researchers have identified three new recreational drugs, the potentially adverse effects of which are currently unknown. This breakthrough has sounded alarm bells within the medical and scientific communities, underscoring the need for a comprehensive understanding of the risks associated with new pharmaceuticals to fortify public health and safety.

Unraveling the Mystery of the New Trio

Discovered by chemists at Australia’s only fixed-site drug checking service, CanTEST, the new drugs bear similarities to stimulant-like substances such as MDMA and ketamine. The substances, identified as new variants of cathinone, benzylpiperazine, and propylphenidine, were discovered through on-site and subsequent laboratory testing at the ANU Research School of Chemistry. The team led by Professor Malcolm McLeod has yet to determine the short- and long-term health impacts these substances might impose on users.

Drug Safety Surveillance: A Perennial Challenge

This situation underscores the constant challenge faced by researchers to stay ahead of the development of new substances. Additionally, it highlights the importance of drug safety surveillance systems and the need for robust mechanisms to control the distribution of pharmaceuticals. The aim is to prevent potentially harmful drugs from circulating before their effects are fully understood.

CanTEST: A Beacon in Drug Safety

CanTEST has previously detected other new substances and has proven to be a valuable resource in informing and advising individuals about the potential risks of new drugs. An ANU-led evaluation found that one-in-10 samples submitted for testing were discarded once the client realized what they contained. Moreover, over half of the drugs tested at the clinic were not what the user expected, illustrating the critical role of drug checking services in ensuring public safety.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

