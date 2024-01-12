Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Major Overhaul: A Response to Upcoming Scrutiny?

At the precipice of a significant shift, the Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, the manager of two major hospitals in north-east England, is revamping its senior management. This strategic restructure is set in motion as the Trust braces for a forthcoming report by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) predicted to be severely critical.

A Setback for the ‘Outstanding’

Despite its previous outstanding rating, the Trust was issued a warning notice in 2023, underscoring the urgent necessity for improvements in patient care. This crucial call for enhancement was particularly directed towards those with mental health needs, autism, or learning disabilities. Furthermore, maternity services at the Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) were also called into question and deemed in need of improvement.

IT System Failures and the Appointment of New Leadership

Beyond patient care, the Trust faced additional hurdles with its IT system, which faltered in dispatching 24,000 medical letters to GPs. In the wake of these challenges, the Trust welcomed Sir Jim Mackey as its chief executive at the onset of 2024, with anticipation of more changes in the senior staff structure.

The Great North Care Alliance: A Step Towards Collaboration

Despite grappling with these issues, the Trust is taking a proactive approach, gearing up to inaugurate the Great North Care Alliance. This initiative aims to cultivate closer working relationships between Newcastle, Northumbria, Gateshead, and North Cumbria hospitals. This alliance is scheduled for launch in April.

The Trust has chosen to maintain a silence on the changes and the anticipated CQC report. Alongside this, local news and updates from the region, including budget cuts for Newcastle City Council, proposed changes to ticket prices, and concerns from a Metro passenger campaign group about service performance, are significant points of interest.