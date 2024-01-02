en English
Health

Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study

In a groundbreaking study, an international team of researchers, including members from Trinity College Dublin, has found evidence suggesting that newborns may have conscious experiences from birth, and possibly even in utero. Published in the journal Trends in Cognitive Science, the study, titled ‘Consciousness in the cradle: on the emergence of infant experience’, implies that an infant’s brain is capable of integrating sensory and developing cognitive responses to form coherent conscious experiences.

Emergence of Consciousness in Infants

The research team, comprised of neuroscientists and philosophers from institutions in Australia, Germany, the USA, and Ireland, based their study on recent advancements in consciousness science. These include markers from brain imaging that differentiate consciousness in adults, which the researchers have reviewed in infants to assess their consciousness. The research indicates that newborns can comprehend the actions of others and plan their own responses. However, their visual perception is less mature compared to their auditory perception, which is more developed.

Implications of the Findings

The study’s findings have profound implications for clinical practice, ethics, and potentially law, as they offer a fresh perspective on when consciousness first emerges. The research also suggests that infants are aware of fewer items at any given time, take longer to process what they see, but can process diverse data, such as sounds from different languages, more easily than adults.

New Insights into Neocortical Development

Simultaneously, researchers at Texas A&M University College of Medicine have gained significant insights into how the neocortex develops. Their study focused on the movement of neural stem cells during the embryonic stage of neocortical development, affecting the neocortex’s shape. They discovered that the movement of cell nuclei creates opposing forces that spread the dividing neural stem cells out. This research provides new insights into the underlying causes of autism risk, intellectual disabilities, and neural tube birth defects.

Health Science & Technology
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

