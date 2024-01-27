Newborn Suffers Burns in Jaisalmer Hospital Due to Negligence: Family Seeks Justice

In a shocking display of negligence, a newborn in Jaisalmer's Pokhran government hospital was severely burnt due to a high-temperature heater that was left on by the medical staff. The incident took place on January 26, when Dungar Joshi's wife gave birth to twins. In an effort to provide warmth, the staff placed a heater near the infants in the nursery ward, inadvertently exposing them to an extreme temperature.

Consequences of Negligence

Within an hour, one of the twins started showing signs of skin burns. Despite the glaring evidence, the hospital authorities attempted to cover their mistake by referring the child to Jodhpur, citing low oxygen levels as the reason. However, upon arrival at Jodhpur, the family was informed that the baby's burns were indeed caused by the heater.

Family's Plea and Hospital's Response

Initially, the hospital in Jodhpur was hesitant to admit the baby but eventually yielded to the family's plea. As of now, the baby's condition remains critical, causing much distress to the family.

Seeking Justice

In a bid to seek justice, the family lodged a complaint with the Prime Minister's Office against the responsible doctor. Dr. Anil Gupta of the PMO has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and necessary actions will be taken against the culpable staff.

This incident has once again brought to light the urgent need for strict adherence to safety protocols in hospitals to prevent such tragic incidents. The outcome of the investigation is eagerly awaited, as it will set a precedent for medical negligence cases in the future.