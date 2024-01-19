Newborn Girl Found Abandoned in Sub-Zero Temperatures in East London

In the heart of east London, a newborn girl was found abandoned, wrapped in a towel and stowed inside a shopping bag in the chilling grasp of sub-zero temperatures. The baby, who the Metropolitan Police have affectionately named Elsa, was believed to be less than an hour old when discovered at the junction of Greenway and High Street South in Newham.

Elsa's Discovery

A dog walker, who happened upon this fragile life, provided warmth and protection to the infant until paramedics could rush to the scene. This good Samaritan's quick response undoubtedly played a crucial role in ensuring Elsa's survival in the harsh winter conditions that have recently swept across London, thanks to an Arctic blast.

Concern for the Mother

While Elsa is safe and unscathed from her ordeal, deep concerns have been raised by the police for the welfare of her mother. They believe she must have undergone a traumatic experience and requires urgent medical attention. Chief Superintendent Simon Crick has made a heartfelt appeal for the mother to step forward and seek help, assuring her that Elsa is now in safe hands.

Recurrence in Newham

This incident unfortunately marks the third such case in Newham over the past four years. These repeated instances underscore a pressing need for additional resources and support for vulnerable women in the area. The police, along with trained medics and specialist officers, are providing essential support and urging the unidentified mother to contact them or visit the nearest hospital or police station.

As authorities continue their search for Elsa's mother, they are also requesting anyone with information regarding her identity to come forward. In the meantime, Elsa is being cared for by hospital staff, with the Borough of Newham Council engaged in safeguarding the child's interests in the short term.