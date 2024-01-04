en English
Health

Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice

In a tragic turn of events, Imam Hassan Sharif was gunned down outside his mosque in Newark, New Jersey. The incident occurred post-dawn prayers at around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, leaving the Muslim community and the city in shock. The shooter remains at large, with motives still unclear.

A Community Leader Lost

Imam Hassan Sharif, a respected figure and community activist, was known for his efforts to keep the city safe. In a cruel twist of fate, the very violence he protested against claimed his life. Sharif was attacked at gunpoint outside the mosque a few months ago, but the motive of the fatal shooting remains unknown. Despite immediate hospitalization and surgery, Sharif succumbed to his injuries at 2:21 p.m.

State Officials’ Response

State officials, including New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin and Gov. Phil Murphy, have responded to this tragic event. Platkin stated that the shooting does not appear to be bias-motivated. Meanwhile, Gov. Murphy expressed his condolences and urged anyone with information to contact the Newark Police Department. The Essex County CrimeStoppers is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrator.

Increasing Security Measures

The incident has instilled fear in the Muslim community and raised concerns about attacks against Muslim Americans. In the wake of the shooting, security measures have been heightened at houses of worship across New Jersey. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) is gathering information and urging the public to cooperate with local police.

Peering into the Unknown

As the investigation continues, the motive behind the shooting remains shrouded in mystery. The Muslim community, still on high alert, is hopeful that justice will be served swiftly. The loss of Imam Sharif, a community advocate against gun violence and a member of the advisory board for the mosque’s Social Services and Health Wellness program, is deeply mourned.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

