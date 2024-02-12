New Zealand's Third Medical School: A Collaboration Between University of Waikato and Ministry of Health

In a landmark move to address the critical shortage of doctors in New Zealand, the University of Waikato and the Ministry of Health have joined forces to establish the country's third medical school. The collaboration, formalized on February 13, 2024, aims to cultivate a new generation of homegrown health professionals and ensure accessible, quality healthcare for all Kiwis.

A Third Beacon of Medical Education

The University of Waikato has taken a decisive step towards bolstering New Zealand's healthcare landscape by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Health. This agreement paves the way for the development of a third medical school in the Waikato region, focusing on primary care and rural healthcare.

A Fresh Approach to Medical Education

Embracing a graduate-entry model, the innovative medical school plans to welcome up to 120 medical students annually. These students, already equipped with an undergraduate degree, will undergo an intensive four-year program. This approach not only attracts a more diverse range of students but also mirrors the highly successful models employed by many of the world's top-ranked medical schools, including those in Australia.

Tailored Curriculum for New Zealand's Healthcare Needs

The new medical school will emphasize practical medical education, honing students' skills to excel in primary care and rural healthcare settings. By fostering a deep understanding of these essential areas, the University of Waikato seeks to diminish New Zealand's reliance on importing doctors from abroad and address the urgent health workforce needs.