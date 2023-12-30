en English
Health

New Zealand’s Smoke-Free Aspirations Challenged by Rising Vaping Trend

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:01 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 2:17 pm EST
New Zealand's Smoke-Free Aspirations Challenged by Rising Vaping Trend

With the dawn of a new era, New Zealand is grappling with an alarming trend – the rise of vaping, especially among the youth. The situation has cast a grim shadow over the country’s aspirations to be smoke-free. A distressing case that underscores the severity of the issue is that of a 6-year-old boy named Harry from South Auckland, now addicted to nicotine after stumbling upon his older brothers’ discarded vapes.

The Vaping Epidemic in Schools

The surge in vaping is not confined to homes but has made its way into schools. Some educational institutions have resorted to installing cameras and vape detectors in bathrooms to curb this rising menace. The numbers are telling – 25% of 18 to 24-year-olds and 15% of 15 to 17-year-olds in New Zealand now vape daily.

From Cigarettes to Vapes: A Dangerous Shift

Louis Hilton, a Smokefree practitioner, has observed a concerning shift from cigarette smoking to vaping. He voices his concern over the relaxed legislation and profit-driven vape shops that entice young consumers with flashy marketing. The ease of access and appealing flavors have led some parents, oblivious to the harm, to buy nicotine-containing vapes for their children.

The Struggle to Quit: A Personal Experience

The severity of vaping addiction is further highlighted by the author’s personal struggle with the habit. Despite being acutely aware of the negative impact of vaping, quitting proved to be a formidable challenge.

The Challenges Ahead

Gisborne’s Sharon Pihema, a Māori Liaison Officer working in schools, points to the difficulties students face with addiction and withdrawal. She also highlights the lack of adequate support available for quitting. Schools are doing their part by implementing various measures to rein in vaping, but controlling it is proving to be an uphill task.

Health New Zealand
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

