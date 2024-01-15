New Zealand's MHRT: A Call for Legal Experts in Mental Health

The Ministry of Health in New Zealand is calling for applications from seasoned lawyers to fill positions in the Mental Health Review Tribunal (MHRT). The MHRT, a specialist body, navigates intricate legal issues associated with individuals undergoing compulsory mental health treatment. This body plays an instrumental role in suggesting actions that influence the basic human rights of these individuals, their families, and the broader community.

Role and Responsibilities of MHRT Members

Members of the MHRT, including lawyer members and deputy members, are appointed by the Minister of Health under section 101 of the Mental Health (Compulsory Assessment and Treatment) Act 1992. Their primary responsibility is to review the condition of patients under the Mental Health Act who have requested a review. An MHRT hearing consists of a lawyer, a psychiatrist, and a community member. These members review patient files, listen to various types of evidence, distill the key issues concerning the patient's mental health, and determine whether the conditions warrant the compulsory treatment orders.

Eligibility and Application Process

Applicants for the lawyer member positions should be barristers or solicitors with current practicing certificates, preferably with an active law practice and a vested interest in mental health. The selection process involves submitting a CV, addressing essential appointment criteria, providing two written references, and filling out a standard Ministry of Health application form. Interviews are planned for early 2024, with the appointments commencing in November 2024 for a three-year term.

Additional Information and Resources

Further details about the MHRT, including appointment details and an annual report, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website. This opportunity provides a unique platform for legal professionals to contribute to a critical area of public health and human rights.